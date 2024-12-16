245783
Brazilian female arm wrestler Gabriela Vasconcelos, aka the Iron Angel, dominates her competition. As the holder of 32 World Armwrestling Federation titles, she’s “beaten all the women in Brazil” and is determined to maintain her spot as a top athlete.

