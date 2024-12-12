Quick facts about this colorful, coral reef fish! The purple tang (Zebrasoma xanthurum, yellowtail tang, yellowtail surgeonfish). Purple tang facts!!
Around The Web
The purple tang fish
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- World's largest rodent Dec 11
- Giant clam opens up Dec 10
- Basking shark says hi Dec 8
- Mesmerizing egg omelette Dec 7
- Wheelchairs climb stairs Dec 6
- Specialty leaf carving Dec 5
- Soulmate rescue cows Dec 4
- Old Crocodile fossil found Dec 3
- Taylor's Inflator Filefish facts Dec 2
- How an egg hatches Dec 1
- KFC's secret recipe? Nov 30
- Common sea dragon Nov 29
© 2024 Castanet.net