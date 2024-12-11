The capybara is the world's largest rodent, living in various areas throughout South America. They grow to an incredible 134 cm (4.40 ft) in length, stand up to 62 cm (24 in) tall at the withers, and typically weigh 35 to 66 kg (77 to 146 lb). The largest ever recorded weighed 91kg (201lb). They are hunted for their meat, their hide, and for the grease derived from their fat. The females are typically larger than the males.
World's largest rodent
