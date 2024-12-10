From the New England Aquarium: There are several giant clams in the Living Coral exhibit in our Tropical Gallery—some are more giant than others. But when that pesky sailfin tang wasn't snooping around, this one really came out of its shell! You can see it eking open in this timelapse video.
Giant clam opens up
