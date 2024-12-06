247583
Wheelchairs climb stairs

At the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials they've come up with a wheel that doesn't stay round in order to maximize mobility. These wheels morph into new shapes to give wheelchair users the ability to drive anywhere. Researchers say it's the first of its kind. Depending on the surface it's rolling over, this rigid wheel will go soft, allowing the wheel to overcome obstacles, like uneven pavement. These wheels can even climb stairs.

