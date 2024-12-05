250377
249802
Around The Web  

Specialty leaf carving

- | Story: 521076

You may look at a leaf and see just that, a leaf, but this man sees a work of art trying to emerge. Japanese artist Lito saw a frog holding an umbrella in this leaf and brought out the creation with a carefully wielded knife and patience. As a person living with ADHD, he says he's always seen things differently.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

246626