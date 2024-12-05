You may look at a leaf and see just that, a leaf, but this man sees a work of art trying to emerge. Japanese artist Lito saw a frog holding an umbrella in this leaf and brought out the creation with a carefully wielded knife and patience. As a person living with ADHD, he says he's always seen things differently.
Around The Web
Specialty leaf carving
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0%
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Nicole Kidman remains 'so passionate' about acting
Showbiz | December 04, 2024
A contactless crash
Must Watch | December 04, 2024
When your stunt doesn't go as expected
Must Watch | December 04, 2024
Weird Wednesday- December 4, 2024
Galleries | December 04, 2024
Previous Stories
- Soulmate rescue cows Dec 4
- Old Crocodile fossil found Dec 3
- Taylor's Inflator Filefish facts Dec 2
- How an egg hatches Dec 1
- KFC's secret recipe? Nov 30
- Common sea dragon Nov 29
- How it's made: Apple juice Nov 28
- World's oldest man passes Nov 27
- Elephant uses a hose Nov 26
- Shark and fish hunting duo Nov 25
- Centrosaurus fossils Nov 24
- How silkworms make silk Nov 23
© 2024 Castanet.net