Paleontologists in Peru recently unveiled a rare find: the 10 million-year-old fossil of a crocodile species, called a gharial. Based on its size, researchers think this specimen was a young croc – measuring only 10 to 13 feet long. If it had lived to adulthood, it could have grown to almost 30 feet in length. This creature's distant descendants still prowl the Earth – but only in Asia, and no longer in South America.
Old Crocodile fossil found
