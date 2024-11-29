249963
Common sea dragon

Description: The Common Seadragon, endemic to Australia, is a striking marine fish known for its vibrant colours and unique shape. Males are responsible for incubating the eggs, which they carry on the underside of their lower abdomen and tail until hatching. Juveniles are typically brown with small leaf-like appendages, while adults develop deep orange to red colouration with bright blues, yellows, and pinks. They are usually found near kelp beds near the sand line, blending perfectly with their environment.

