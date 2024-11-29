Description: The Common Seadragon, endemic to Australia, is a striking marine fish known for its vibrant colours and unique shape. Males are responsible for incubating the eggs, which they carry on the underside of their lower abdomen and tail until hatching. Juveniles are typically brown with small leaf-like appendages, while adults develop deep orange to red colouration with bright blues, yellows, and pinks. They are usually found near kelp beds near the sand line, blending perfectly with their environment.
Around The Web
Common sea dragon
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How it's made: Apple juice Nov 28
- World's oldest man passes Nov 27
- Elephant uses a hose Nov 26
- Shark and fish hunting duo Nov 25
- Centrosaurus fossils Nov 24
- How silkworms make silk Nov 23
- Hidden in plain sight Nov 22
- How to say... Nov 21
- Meteor lights up sky Nov 20
- Attenborough's swans Nov 18
- World's shortest flight Nov 17
- Hardest cheese in the world Nov 16
© 2024 Castanet.net