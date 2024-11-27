World's oldest man passes

John Tinniswood, once dubbed the oldest living man, has died. In the same year that the Titanic sank, John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool, England. During WWII, Tinniswood served in the Royal Army Pays Corps, where he worked in accounts and logistics. He met his wife, Blodwen, in 1942 at a dance, which sparked a 44 year marriage. His family says he passed away "surrounded by music and love." John Tinniswood was 112 years old.