247579
246950
Around The Web  

Elephant uses a hose

- | Story: 519405

An elephant in Germany has taught itself how to shower, using a regular hose and skillfully positioning it to clean all parts of the body. Mary is an Asian elephant and is one of several being studied for their ability to use tools. Scientists say they were impressed by her creativity to move the hose around and target specific parts for cleaning. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles