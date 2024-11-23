Silk production, or sericulture, is the nearly 5000 year old process that supplies the world with its most prized threads.
Around The Web
How silkworms make silk
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed100.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Hidden in plain sight Nov 22
- How to say... Nov 21
- Meteor lights up sky Nov 20
- Attenborough's swans Nov 18
- World's shortest flight Nov 17
- Hardest cheese in the world Nov 16
- Dolphins and a whale shark Nov 15
- Canyons and rivers Nov 14
- This week in Science Nov 13
- Volcano vs glacier? Nov 12
- High protein veggies Nov 11
- Interacting with tortoises Nov 10
© 2024 Castanet.net