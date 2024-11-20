"On the early morning of November 14, 2024, at 6:34 am, I was able to capture the meteor as it entered earth's atmosphere and shot across the sky to the east. I was up on Duncan Drive in Missoula's Rattlesnake area facing north when what appeared to be a shooting star started to light up and move to the east, when suddenly the streak got extremely bright, the small star shape blew up in size and a huge ball of light shot towards the eastern skies of western Montana. All in a matter of seconds (4-6 to be exact), I was able to capture the meteor. Once in a lifetime, I'm sure!"
Meteor lights up sky
