Ever since the light bulb's invention 150 years ago, artificial light has illuminated homes, streets, and skies -- but with some unintended consequences. Learn about the major types of light pollution, their impact on human health, and how the worldwide glow from artificial light may continue to grow.
Light pollution 101
