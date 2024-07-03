240724
238246
Around The Web  

Light pollution 101

- | Story: 495220

Ever since the light bulb's invention 150 years ago, artificial light has illuminated homes, streets, and skies -- but with some unintended consequences. Learn about the major types of light pollution, their impact on human health, and how the worldwide glow from artificial light may continue to grow.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Inspired
0%
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles