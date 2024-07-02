Top Science this week

16°C
city
‹
›
Kelowna's Homepage
●
●
●
●
●
●
Tuesday, Jul 2
Obits
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
Home
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Peachland
Penticton
Poll
Letters
Opinion
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Oliver / Osoyoos
Forums
Columnists
Newsletter Signup
BC
Rapper in fight after festival
Vancouver - 13,836 views
Restoring B.C.'s kelp forests
Vancouver Island - 5,013 views
Thunderstorm watch issued
Thompson-Okanagan - 36,651 views
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Peachland
Oliver / Osoyoos
Vancouver
Victoria
Prince George
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Fatal fall at parade
Fort Vermilion - 8,446 views
Maple syrup and diplomacy
Washington - 4,370 views
WestJet warns of disruptions
Canada - 28,943 views
More Canada News
World
Trump: 'I’ll have that done'
United Nations - 18,618 views
Beryl foretells scary season
Atlantic Ocean - 7,022 views
'Pregnant; Stingray dies
North Carolina - 1,581 views
More World News
Business
Grandparents paid leave
Sweden - 2,228 views
Boeing buys supplier
United States - 9,036 views
Fossilized poop on display
Arizona - 6,872 views
Sponsored Video
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Promoted Posts
Okanagan Edge
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Got the Edge
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Rockets face long road trip
WHL - 10,638 views
Utah takes Tij Iginla
WHL - 27,844 views
BC's team of the year
Kelowna - 10,053 views
WHL
BCHL
BCFC
UBCO Heat
Golf
Penticton Speedway
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
ShowBiz
Arrested on Oprah's ranch
Hawaii - 21,285 views
Young Thug trial on hold
Entertainment - 2,384 views
Martina slams Swift article
Entertainment - 2,170 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Weekly Horoscopes
The Tango
Daily Dose
Must Watch
Galleries
Showbiz
Music
Classifieds
Login
Marketplace Live
Garage Sales
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Help
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Farmer's Market
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Castanet Real Estate Listings
REW Real Estate Listings
Rentals
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Luxury Homes South
Luxury Homes North
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gas Prices
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
‹
Cities
Armstrong
Enderby
Kamloops
Kelowna
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos
Lake Country
Merritt
Oliver
Osoyoos
Peachland
Penticton
Summerland
Vernon
West Kelowna
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Garage Sales
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
Flyers
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Vancouver
Around The Web
Top Science this week
Sarah Dubetz
-
Jul 2, 2024 / 12:01 am
| Story: 495155
Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed
Photo: Contributed
???????
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%
Back to Homepage
Typos
News Tips
Forums
Must-Read Stories
Get all the day's most vital news with our newsletter, sent every weekday.
More Around The Web articles
Camping memes
Galleries | July 01, 2024
Eddie Murphy sparks marriage speculation
Showbiz | July 01, 2024
Kitten's first sunbeam
Must Watch | July 01, 2024
Good morning
Must Watch | July 01, 2024
Daily Dose-July 1,2024
Daily Dose | July 01, 2024
Previous Stories
Uranus 101
Jul 1
The most common allergy
Jun 30
Cycle ball
Jun 29
Crafting rare cheese
Jun 28
Last week in Science
Jun 27
Tigers 101
Jun 26
Hula isn't easy
Jun 25
High protein veggies
Jun 24
$100,000 white caviar
Jun 23
How it's made: Tea
Jun 22
Eat fire with this snack
Jun 21
How french fries started
Jun 20
© 2024 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us