240040
239502
Around The Web  

Cycle ball

- | Story: 494741

Patrick Schnetzer from Austria is an 8X cycle ball world champion. In the sport combining cycling and soccer, played 2v2 on a 14-meter-long indoor court, a champion must command a strong sense of balance, swift reaction times, and grunt power.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained
0%
Informed
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles