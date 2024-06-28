Crafting rare cheese

Tucked away in Poland’s beautiful Tatra Mountains lives a 15th-century cheese making tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation. Known as oscypek, the milky, smoky cheese is made entirely by hand by masters called “bacas.” Traditionally, the method is passed from fathers to sons, but Janina Rzepka has worked towards becoming one of the few female masters of the craft. The intricate process of making oscypek is not easy, but for Rzpepka and other bacas, sharing the cheese of their ancestors with the world makes it totally worth.