Tucked away in Poland’s beautiful Tatra Mountains lives a 15th-century cheese making tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation. Known as oscypek, the milky, smoky cheese is made entirely by hand by masters called “bacas.” Traditionally, the method is passed from fathers to sons, but Janina Rzepka has worked towards becoming one of the few female masters of the craft. The intricate process of making oscypek is not easy, but for Rzpepka and other bacas, sharing the cheese of their ancestors with the world makes it totally worth.
Around The Web
Crafting rare cheese
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Curious0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Hungry0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Last week in Science Jun 27
- Tigers 101 Jun 26
- Hula isn't easy Jun 25
- High protein veggies Jun 24
- $100,000 white caviar Jun 23
- How it's made: Tea Jun 22
- Eat fire with this snack Jun 21
- How french fries started Jun 20
- Top Science this week Jun 19
- Teeniors Jun 18
- Hand blown glass Jun 17
- Hug pots Jun 16
© 2024 Castanet.net