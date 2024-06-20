How french fries started

In 1853, George Crum was a chef at the Moon’s Lake House in Saratoga Springs, Ny. One day, a customer ordered fried potatoes. Upon being served, the customer scoffed and sent them back several times because of their soggy texture. But Chef Crum lost it. He fired back, cutting the potatoes paper-thin and frying them up. Back then eating with your hands was a major faux pas. But Crum’s plan backfired and the customer loved them. Soon thereafter, thin-sliced fried potato “chips” took the world by storm.
