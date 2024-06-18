With so many new gadgets and devices, technology can get confusing, especially for senior citizens. That’s why Trish Lopez created Teeniors -- a way for young adults to use their tech knowledge to empower seniors in their community and form meaningful bonds across generations.
Teeniors
