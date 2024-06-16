238856
Patrick Johnston started the Temple of Mediclaytion in Venice Beach to create what he lacked in his early life, hugs. The artist hosts classes five nights a week in which his students conclude the lesson by hugging their completed pot. What started as an artistic endeavor meant to explore the support of a hug has turned into a viral practice, spreading its comforting touch far and wide.

