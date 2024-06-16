Patrick Johnston started the Temple of Mediclaytion in Venice Beach to create what he lacked in his early life, hugs. The artist hosts classes five nights a week in which his students conclude the lesson by hugging their completed pot. What started as an artistic endeavor meant to explore the support of a hug has turned into a viral practice, spreading its comforting touch far and wide.
Around The Web
Hug pots
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Poison supper club Jun 15
- Bite of garbage plate Jun 14
- How honey is made Jun 13
- Top science last week Jun 12
- Colourful Emperor Shrimp Jun 11
- Happiness chemicals Jun 10
- Neverending lightning storm Jun 9
- Raising cute pandas Jun 8
- Berlin's flying ramen Jun 7
- Not an avocado Jun 6
- Top Science last week Jun 5
- Allergic to everything Jun 4
© 2024 Castanet.net