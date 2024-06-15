239180
Poison supper club

Before the FDA came around, there was some pretty gnarly stuff in our food: additives like formaldehyde, borax, and copper sulfate?—poisons! To prove these toxins weren't good for us, Dr. Harvey W. Wiley, a chemist, organized a volunteer supper club? to document the effects of these poisons on the body. His findings launched the food regulations that keep our meals safe today.

