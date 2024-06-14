Bite of garbage plate

It might look like, well, garbage, but there’s an art to Rochester’s infamous garbage plate. It starts off with sides—an impossible choice of french fries, home fries, macaroni salad or beans. Next comes the meat, hotdogs, hamburgers or cheeseburgers. And finally, the whole shebang is topped off with mustard, onions, ketchup and hot sauce. If you’ve got the guts for it, no one does it better than Nick Tahou Hots. They’ve been perfecting the marvelous mess for the past three generations.