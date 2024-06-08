234745
235164
Around The Web  

Raising cute pandas

- | Story: 490871

Giant panda cubs are adorable fluff balls that squeak and squeal. This endangered species is also incredibly tricky to breed and raise in captivity. In the 1960s, only 30 percent of infant pandas born at breeding centers survived. Today 90 percent survive. So, what changed?

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles