Caroline Cray is “allergic to everything”. Diagnosed with MCAS, or mast cell activation syndrome, Cray’s diet is limited to two foods – oatmeal and hypoallergenic formula – to prevent her from going into anaphylactic shock. Cray is working to raise awareness for the syndrome, so that newly diagnosed people won’t have to go through the uncertainty that she did.
Around The Web
Allergic to everything
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Indifferent0%
Sad0%
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Grandmother of churros Jun 3
- Non-melting ice cream? Jun 2
- Anime cosplay wigs Jun 1
- Sweden's sandwich cake May 31
- French fries at home May 30
- Space? Not very colourful May 29
- Straws saving coral May 28
- How pencils are made May 27
- Wonder of eggs May 26
- Blue sunsets on Mars May 25
- How french fries are made May 24
- Top Science last week May 23
© 2024 Castanet.net