Allergic to everything

Caroline Cray is “allergic to everything”. Diagnosed with MCAS, or mast cell activation syndrome, Cray’s diet is limited to two foods – oatmeal and hypoallergenic formula – to prevent her from going into anaphylactic shock. Cray is working to raise awareness for the syndrome, so that newly diagnosed people won’t have to go through the uncertainty that she did.

