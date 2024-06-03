80 year-old Charo Salguero Venegas is a big name in the Spanish town of El Puerto de Santa María. Why? She makes the best churros in the world. Known all around town as ‘Grandmother Churros’, her dedication to the delicious treat has even been recognised by the mayor, with a plaque in the town square. Her recipe goes back generations, but Charo has perfected it over the past seven decades. And now, she’s passing all her churros-making wisdom onto her son Alonso and grandchildren. What do you dip your churros in?
Grandmother of churros
