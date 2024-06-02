237944
Non-melting ice cream?

Ankara might be the capital city, but Kahramanmara? is Turkey’s undisputed ice cream capital. Atilla Kanbur is the fourth generation in his family to make delicious Turkish ice cream, churning out 5 tons of the sweet stuff a day. What’s so special about Turkish ice cream? It’s stretchy, it’s sticky, oh, and it doesn’t melt.

