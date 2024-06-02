Ankara might be the capital city, but Kahramanmara? is Turkey’s undisputed ice cream capital. Atilla Kanbur is the fourth generation in his family to make delicious Turkish ice cream, churning out 5 tons of the sweet stuff a day. What’s so special about Turkish ice cream? It’s stretchy, it’s sticky, oh, and it doesn’t melt.
Around The Web
Non-melting ice cream?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Anime cosplay wigs Jun 1
- Sweden's sandwich cake May 31
- French fries at home May 30
- Space? Not very colourful May 29
- Straws saving coral May 28
- How pencils are made May 27
- Wonder of eggs May 26
- Blue sunsets on Mars May 25
- How french fries are made May 24
- Top Science last week May 23
- Hyper-realistic drawings May 22
- Dumpster diving mama May 21
© 2024 Castanet.net