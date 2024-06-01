Anime cosplay wigs

In Las Vegas, Nevada, Maddie founded Umbra Wigs to bring anime characters to life with vibrant cosplay wigs. Her gravity-defying pieces take up to 600 hours to craft and cost as much as $4,000. For dedicated cosplayers, it's a small price toupee.
