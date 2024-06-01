237933
237909
Around The Web  

Anime cosplay wigs

- | Story: 489898

In Las Vegas, Nevada, Maddie founded Umbra Wigs to bring anime characters to life with vibrant cosplay wigs. Her gravity-defying pieces take up to 600 hours to craft and cost as much as $4,000. For dedicated cosplayers, it's a small price toupee.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles