When you think of a cake, what comes to mind? Chocolate icing? Cream, jam or sprinkles? Now, Google “Smörgåstårta” and tell us what you think it is. Is it a cake? Is it a sandwich? Well, technically — it’s a sandwich cake. Everyone’s favorite face on Great Big Story, Beryl, spoke to pastry chef Johan Sandelin-Järnåsen who spills the beans (or should we say, spreads the mayo?) on what makes this unique and wonderful dish so popular. With Johan’s guidance, Beryl then makes her own version and puts this cake to the test. Would you eat this dish?
Sweden's sandwich cake
