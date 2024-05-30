Why french fries are always better at restaurants.
Around The Web
French fries at home
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Convinced0%
Curious0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Space? Not very colourful May 29
- Straws saving coral May 28
- How pencils are made May 27
- Wonder of eggs May 26
- Blue sunsets on Mars May 25
- How french fries are made May 24
- Top Science last week May 23
- Hyper-realistic drawings May 22
- Dumpster diving mama May 21
- Science of Northern Lights May 20
- Real life Lion King May 19
- The future of takeaway May 18
© 2024 Castanet.net