Drinking straws have gotten a bad rap in recent years for their impact on the environment, but the maker of a more environmentally friendly straw has created something really helpful. Biodegradable straws produced by Wincup are being used by Reef Fortify to create coral forts, which protect lab-grown coral reefs from getting eaten up by sea animals.
Around The Web
Straws saving coral
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0.0%
Convinced0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- How pencils are made May 27
- Wonder of eggs May 26
- Blue sunsets on Mars May 25
- How french fries are made May 24
- Top Science last week May 23
- Hyper-realistic drawings May 22
- Dumpster diving mama May 21
- Science of Northern Lights May 20
- Real life Lion King May 19
- The future of takeaway May 18
- 8 hours of sleep? May 17
- Pins and needles May 16
© 2024 Castanet.net