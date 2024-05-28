Straws saving coral

237881
Drinking straws have gotten a bad rap in recent years for their impact on the environment, but the maker of a more environmentally friendly straw has created something really helpful. Biodegradable straws produced by Wincup are being used by Reef Fortify to create coral forts, which protect lab-grown coral reefs from getting eaten up by sea animals.

