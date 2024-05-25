237829
Blue sunsets on Mars

If a human stood on Mars and witnessed a Martian sunset, the chances are it would appear pale blue. The reason for this is also why Mars is called the Red Planet, along with the fact it has an atmosphere that's quite the opposite to Earth's.

