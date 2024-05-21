237259
Dumpster diving mama

Mother of four Tiffany She’ree, aka Dumpster Diving Mama, dumpster dives in search of treasures that can be resold at her garage sales, and online. Her hauls range from unopened skincare to makeup and even designer bags. She earns up to $1,000 a week collecting trash.

