Gold leaf production

In the Japanese town of Kanazawa, everything glimmers in *gold*. The town is responsible for producing 99 percent of all the gold leaf in the country. The gold foil, known as kinpaku, is pounded down to 0.0001 millimeters and sold to local craftsmen to be used on bowls, chopsticks, statues and even food. For the artisans responsible for creating kinpaku, keeping a valuable tradition alive is its own reward.