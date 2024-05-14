In the Japanese town of Kanazawa, everything glimmers in *gold*. The town is responsible for producing 99 percent of all the gold leaf in the country. The gold foil, known as kinpaku, is pounded down to 0.0001 millimeters and sold to local craftsmen to be used on bowls, chopsticks, statues and even food. For the artisans responsible for creating kinpaku, keeping a valuable tradition alive is its own reward.
Around The Web
Gold leaf production
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Happy0%
Informed0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Great pastry debate May 13
- Weeping willows May 12
- Exotic fruit reviews May 11
- Ship in a bottle May 10
- Bruised banana art May 9
- China's ancient tea leaves May 8
- Top Science this week May 7
- The city of mosaics May 6
- Drink AND eat your tea May 5
- Black holes 101 May 4
- 10,000 steps to health? May 3
- Complex decorator crabs May 2
© 2024 Castanet.net