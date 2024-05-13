A chocolate croissant—is it correct to call it a pain au chocolat or a chocolatine in France? Depends on who you ask. It’s a subject of great debate that’s been addressed by the French Parliament and President Emmanuel Macron. We went straight to the people who bake these delicious pastries for an answer. But even they can’t agree. Nous ne prenons pas parti!
Around The Web
Great pastry debate
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious100.0%
Amazed0.0%
Hungry0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Weeping willows May 12
- Exotic fruit reviews May 11
- Ship in a bottle May 10
- Bruised banana art May 9
- China's ancient tea leaves May 8
- Top Science this week May 7
- The city of mosaics May 6
- Drink AND eat your tea May 5
- Black holes 101 May 4
- 10,000 steps to health? May 3
- Complex decorator crabs May 2
- This week in Science May 1
© 2024 Castanet.net