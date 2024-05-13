236671
237157
Around The Web  

Great pastry debate

- | Story: 487089

A chocolate croissant—is it correct to call it a pain au chocolat or a chocolatine in France? Depends on who you ask. It’s a subject of great debate that’s been addressed by the French Parliament and President Emmanuel Macron. We went straight to the people who bake these delicious pastries for an answer. But even they can’t agree. Nous ne prenons pas parti!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
100.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

235373