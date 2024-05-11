Jared Rydelek @WeirdExplorer of NYC is on a mission to review every fruit in the world and so far he’s got 800+ in the bag. A contortionist by trade, Jared started tasting exotic fruits while performing on a contract in Malaysia. So far he’s traveled to 50 countries in pursuit of fruit.
Exotic fruit reviews
