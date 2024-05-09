Anna Chojnicka bruises bananas to create momentary masterpieces. It takes several hours for the bruising to develop and her bruised banana art only looks good for 10 minutes -- but she happily eats each one when she’s done, ready for inspiration to strike again the next day.
Bruised banana art
