Complex decorator crabs

Decorator crabs are known for their ability to attach algae and small animals to their shells to conceal themselves from predators, but the process is more complex than it appears, and it suggests higher intelligence than we once understood these crabs to have. If the shells of these crabs are cleaned, they will immediately set about replacing their camouflage with the same care and precision as they showed in their first concealmen

