Flip-flop art

Ocean Sole, an ocean conservation group located in Kenya, turns flip-flop pollution into art and functional products to promote the oceans. Millions of discarded flip-flops are posing major hazards to our oceans. Flip-flop artist Francis Mutua guides us through their work, where over 900 Kenyans have found support and employment. Their mission is to become a global leader in helping ordinary people start businesses in the name of conservation.

