Affectionately known as China Chili City, Xiazi is home to the nation’s largest chili market. There, hundreds of workers pick, cut and sort chilies before the peppery delights are exported around the world. Meet the people keeping Guizhou Province spicy.
Around The Web
Chilli cutters of China
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Secrets of a food stylist Apr 25
- Top Science last week Apr 24
- 192 year old tortoise Apr 23
- Yemen's lost world Apr 22
- Learn about sloths! Apr 21
- Food waste rescue squad Apr 20
- Sushi pop art Apr 19
- Animal survives extinction Apr 18
- Science this week Apr 17
- Making bowling balls Apr 16
- Oceans 101 Apr 15
- Two lane roundabouts Apr 14
© 2024 Castanet.net