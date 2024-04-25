Food stylist Diana Jeffra from Virginia combines her love of cooking and art by staging food for magazines, billboards, and commercials. From mashed potato milkshakes to silicone ice cubes, she uses industry tricks to style food to look more delicious on screen than it does in real life.
Secrets of a food stylist
