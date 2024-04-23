192 year old tortoise

At 192 years old, Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise has seen a lot. Jonathan was born during the reign of Queen Victoria and has lived through 40 American presidencies. Teeny Lucy has been Jonathan’s official caretaker on the island of St. Helena for more than a decade. She says Jonathan knows the sound of her voice and her footsteps. Seychelles giant tortoises have an average life expectancy of 150 years, but Jonathan is ahead of the curve.
