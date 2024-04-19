235257
Sushi pop art

Artist and chef Yujia Hu sculpts with sushi. Based out of Milan, the sushi artist combines his artistic vision with the sensibilities of a chef to render classic paintings, portraits of rappers, and iconic streetwear in a unique and edible art form.

