Have you heard of the Arabian Oryx? If you haven't, it's probably because they were once declared extinct! This symbol of the Arabian Peninsula was almost completely lost when declared extinct in the early 1970s due to poaching. Since then, there’s been a heroic conservation effort, raising its status from “extinct” to “vulnerable” with plans to circulate the rehabilitated population of Oryx around the UAE. These antelope creatures, hunted for their tusks, have developed incredible survival adaptations for living in the desert climate, and are an emblem for the resilience of Arabic history.
Around The Web
Animal survives extinction
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Curious0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Science this week Apr 17
- Making bowling balls Apr 16
- Oceans 101 Apr 15
- Two lane roundabouts Apr 14
- 35 and learning to read Apr 13
- Millennium Falcon designer Apr 12
- The basics in brewing Apr 11
- How golf balls are made Apr 10
- Living in an airplane Apr 9
- Solar eclipse 101 Apr 8
- The fabric sculptor Apr 7
- Seeing a song Apr 6
© 2024 Castanet.net