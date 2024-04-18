Animal survives extinction

Have you heard of the Arabian Oryx? If you haven't, it's probably because they were once declared extinct! This symbol of the Arabian Peninsula was almost completely lost when declared extinct in the early 1970s due to poaching. Since then, there’s been a heroic conservation effort, raising its status from “extinct” to “vulnerable” with plans to circulate the rehabilitated population of Oryx around the UAE. These antelope creatures, hunted for their tusks, have developed incredible survival adaptations for living in the desert climate, and are an emblem for the resilience of Arabic history.