Bowling may seem like a modern sport, but history tells us it’s been played for over 5000 years in one form or another. There’s just something about watching a ball hit a bunch of pins, which is why sixty-five million people play the sport in just the United States each year. Bowling balls may look deceptively simple, but a lot goes on underneath that shell. So how are bowling balls made?
Around The Web
Making bowling balls
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0%
Informed0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Oceans 101 Apr 15
- Two lane roundabouts Apr 14
- 35 and learning to read Apr 13
- Millennium Falcon designer Apr 12
- The basics in brewing Apr 11
- How golf balls are made Apr 10
- Living in an airplane Apr 9
- Solar eclipse 101 Apr 8
- The fabric sculptor Apr 7
- Seeing a song Apr 6
- Deep purple lake Apr 5
- 640 year old castle Apr 4
© 2024 Castanet.net