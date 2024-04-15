233496
Around The Web  

Oceans 101

- | Story: 482048

Oceans serve as the planet’s largest habitat and also help to regulate the global climate. But why is the ocean salty? And how is climate change impacting the ocean? Find out more about the ocean, including the consequences of and potential solutions to these changes.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles