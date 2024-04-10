232808
229232
Around The Web  

How golf balls are made

- | Story: 481244

Around 600 years ago, the Dutch used to make golf balls by stuffing feathers into a leather sack. With time, improvements were made to the ball, making it cheaper and more aerodynamic. Today the golf ball market brings in around $550 million in annual sales, with over 850 million golf balls being manufactured and shipped every year.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

234202