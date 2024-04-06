Seeing a song

234833
Melissa McCracken thought everyone associated colors with music the same way she did. But she soon realized that her senses were unique. The Kansas City-based artist is a synesthete, and she is able to translate sound into vivid paintings. Talk about seeing the world in a different light.

