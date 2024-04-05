234597
233083
Around The Web  

Deep purple lake

- | Story: 480465

A lake in the Bavarian Alps has turned a deep purple color. Reports say it comes from sulfur bacteria that made its way to the water’s surface. Visitors don’t have to worry about toxicity because the bacteria is reportedly only dangerous in enclosed spaces. While the science behind it is interesting, the people flocking to the lake are really more interested in its aesthetic.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Intrigued
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

233128