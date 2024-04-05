A lake in the Bavarian Alps has turned a deep purple color. Reports say it comes from sulfur bacteria that made its way to the water’s surface. Visitors don’t have to worry about toxicity because the bacteria is reportedly only dangerous in enclosed spaces. While the science behind it is interesting, the people flocking to the lake are really more interested in its aesthetic.
Around The Web
Deep purple lake
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- 640 year old castle Apr 4
- Luxury crab liquor Apr 3
- Bee dislodging pollen Apr 2
- Last week in Science Apr 1
- Easter bunny diving mask Mar 31
- How Crayons are made Mar 30
- Hot vs cold water Mar 29
- Mother-daughter graffiti Mar 28
- New history, old traditions Mar 27
- Why does water go stale? Mar 26
- Objects under microscope Mar 25
- Hippos in the sun Mar 24
© 2024 Castanet.net