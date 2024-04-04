233496
A 640-year-old castle was found underneath a French hotel. Archaeologists said they knew the ruins of this castle existed somewhere but didn’t have the details until construction started on a new museum. Château de l'Hermine in Vannes, France, was built in the 1380s. It was created to be a fortress for Jean IV, then-Duke of Brittany. The Chateau was not fully destroyed, merely built over. When archaeologists began excavating, they found walls, staircases, and even a moat that were intact.

