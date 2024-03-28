232807
Mother-daughter graffiti

Street artist Binty Bint and her daughter, Lola, share an uncommon hobby: graffiti. The mother-daughter duo covers the walls of local businesses in everything from cartoon chickens to uplifting messages. Working as a team, they bring brightness and cheer to the cloudy streets of London.

