Street artist Binty Bint and her daughter, Lola, share an uncommon hobby: graffiti. The mother-daughter duo covers the walls of local businesses in everything from cartoon chickens to uplifting messages. Working as a team, they bring brightness and cheer to the cloudy streets of London.
Mother-daughter graffiti
