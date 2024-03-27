What’s old is new in the hands of Kim Young-Jin. The fashion designer is famous for her exquisite hanbok, a traditional form of Korean clothing that has existed for centuries. But Kim has made hanbok her own, respecting the history of the iconic attire while boldly adapting it for a new era. Kim invites us into her Seoul, South Korea, studio to learn more about her approach to design.
New history, old traditions
